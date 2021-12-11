STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Two Government Hospital workers divert patients to private hospital, sacked

The move follows a two-day inquiry conducted by a four-member committee constituted by the State health department.

Published: 11th December 2021 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Government Rajaji Hospital

Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai (File Photo| EPS)

By Lalitha Ranjani
Express News Service

MADURAI: Two hospital workers, including a data entry operator, at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) have been terminated from service and a radiation oncologist transferred out of her department for allegedly diverting nearly 500 cancer patients to a private hospital owned by the kin of the doctor, thereby causing a loss of Rs 2.18 crore to the State government. 

The move follows a two-day inquiry conducted by a four-member committee constituted by the State health department. The inquiry order accessed by TNIE says, “The United India Insurance Company (in its letter dated November 11, 2021) has informed that cancer patients who seek medical treatment at GRH have been methodically pursued and shifted to Mohan Medicity Hospital, by the doctors of GRH. It has resulted in the loss of revenue of Rs 61,29,760 to Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project (TNHSP) and Rs 1,57,62,242 to GRH.”

Following the allegations levelled by the insurance company, the project director of TNHSP constituted a four-member committee to probe into the charges. Speaking to TNIE on condition of anonymity, a member of the inquiry committee said, “During our investigation, it was found that Associate Professor Dr K Mahalakshmi Prasad who served as the Head of Department (in-charge) of Radiation Oncology until February has transferred nearly 500 patients since 2017 to the private hospital owned by her father who is a renowned surgical oncologist.”

A hospital official said when a cancer patient is treated under CMCHIS, the cost is covered by a specific insurance package worth Rs 40,000, of which 28 per cent is reimbursed to TNHSP while 72 per cent is reimbursed to the private/government hospital by the Tamil Nadu government. “In case of the patient being treated at a private hospital, the insurance amount given by the State government reaches the hands of private parties,” he said.

Based on the inquiry, two workers namely 26-year-old data entry operator Charles from K Pudur and 42-year-old lab technician Aruna from Thirunagar, who were reportedly found to have a nexus in the issue of patient transfer, were terminated from work by the GRH Dean Dr. A Rathinavel on Thursday. Also on Friday, the GRH Dean relieved Mahalakshmi Prasad from the department of Radiation Oncology and deputed her at the Institute of Community Medicine at Madurai Medical College.

“With action pending against the doctor and the workers by the State health department, the workers were terminated and the doctor was transferred out of her department as preliminary action. Based on orders from the health department, further punitive measures will be taken,” Dr. Rathinavel said. 

‘Action to be initiated’

Action against the radiation oncologist will be initiated by the Principal Secretary/Officer on Special Duty in Health Department Dr. P Senthilkumar, Project Director of TNHSP Dr. Uma told TNIE

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Government Rajaji Hospital workers United India Insurance Company Cancer patients
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp