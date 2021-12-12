STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four seniors booked for ragging Tamil Nadu MBBS student

Incident in Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital came to light after the ‘assaulted’ junior attempted suicide

Ragging

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Four students were booked on Saturday for allegedly ragging a second-year MBBS student, who attempted to die by suicide last week, in the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital (DMCH) premises. According to sources, following the last week’s incident, the college administration’s Anti-Ragging Committee conducted a probe and the DMCH dean Amudhavalli registered a complaint against four third-year students. 

In the complaint, the dean has mentioned that over two weeks ago, the second-year student from Rasipuram had visited the outpatient wing with throat pain. Doctors who diagnosed him found visible injuries and upon inquiry, the student reported that he was physically assaulted by four senior students. Following this, a complaint was filed with the Anti- Ragging Committee. Further, a Faculty Committee (FAC) was formed and the four were removed from the hostel. The complaint also mentioned that the student attempted to die by suicide due to psychological trauma. When contacted, the college administration refused to comment saying a police probe is underway. 

Inspector D Ammadurai, the investigating officer in the case, said, “We have also received reports and evidence from the FAC. However, arrests have not been made yet. We need to receive a statement from the victim and cross-examine the witnesses. As the victim has been sent home for recovery, we will resume the investigation after he rejoins the college.”

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

