STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi appoints V-C for varsities in Chennai and Thanjavur

Thiruvalluvan is presently working as professor, Centre for Advanced Studies in Linguistics, Annamalai University, Chidambaram.

Published: 12th December 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

RN Ravi, Ravindra Narayan Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Saturday appointed Dr. V Thiruvalluvan as Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the Tamil University, Thanjavur, and Dr. M Sundar as V-C of Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University, Chennai, for a period of three years.

Sundar presently works as Principal, College of Physical Education, Alagappa University, Karaikudi. He has teaching experience of 26 years and has served as a professor for 11 years. He received the Excellence in Sports Department-My Stamp Award from Indian Postal Department in 2019 and the Mahatma Gandhiji Award from Indian Cultural Development Organisation in 2009.  

Thiruvalluvan is presently working as a professor at the Centre for Advanced Studies in Linguistics, Annamalai University, Chidambaram. He has a teaching experience of 28 years. He has published five research papers and presented four research papers in international academic/research events and organised five international academic or research events.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu governor Tamil University VC Tamil Nadu VC appointments Tamil Nadu physical education and sports university
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp