Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi appoints V-C for varsities in Chennai and Thanjavur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Saturday appointed Dr. V Thiruvalluvan as Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the Tamil University, Thanjavur, and Dr. M Sundar as V-C of Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University, Chennai, for a period of three years.

Sundar presently works as Principal, College of Physical Education, Alagappa University, Karaikudi. He has teaching experience of 26 years and has served as a professor for 11 years. He received the Excellence in Sports Department-My Stamp Award from Indian Postal Department in 2019 and the Mahatma Gandhiji Award from Indian Cultural Development Organisation in 2009.

Thiruvalluvan is presently working as a professor at the Centre for Advanced Studies in Linguistics, Annamalai University, Chidambaram. He has a teaching experience of 28 years. He has published five research papers and presented four research papers in international academic/research events and organised five international academic or research events.