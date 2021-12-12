JWO Pradeep cremated with full military and State honours in Kerala

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The mortal remains of Junior Warrant Officer Pradeep Arakkal (38), who was among the 13 deceased in the December 8 helicopter crash in Coonoor, arrived at Sulur Air Force Station on Saturday and were sent to his hometown in Thrissur district, Kerala.

Sources said the mortal remains of Pradeep were airlifted from Palam Air Force Station in New Delhi at around 7 am on Saturday. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan had also boarded the aircraft. At around 11 am, the aircraft reached the Sulur Air Force Station.

Revenue Divisional Officer (Coimbatore South) accepted the mortal remains on behalf of Coimbatore district administration at the Air Force Station. Later, a TN government van carrying the mortal remains left for Thrissur. At the entrance of the Sulur Air Force Station, public paid tributes to the JWO by showering flowers as the convoy exited.

The district administration made the required arrangements for the convoy till it reached the inter-State border at Walayar. Thrissur MP TN Prathapan and Union Minister V Muraleedharn accompanied the hearse van from Sulur, the sources said.

In Kerala border, three Kerala ministers K Rajan, K Krishnankutty and K Radhakrishnan, along with the officials, received the mortal remains of Junior Warrant Officer Pradeep Arakkal. More than 500 people gave him floral tribute there, the sources added.