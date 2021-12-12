STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

JWO Pradeep cremated with full military and State honours in Kerala

In Kerala border, three Kerala ministers K Rajan, K Krishnankutty and K Radhakrishnan, along with the officials, received the mortal remains of Junior Warrant Officer Pradeep Arakkal.

Published: 12th December 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Air Force officials and NCC cadets gave a Guard of Honour to JWO Pradeep whose mortal remains were brought to Thrissur in Kerala on Saturday, Dec 11, 2021

Air Force officials and NCC cadets gave a Guard of Honour to JWO Pradeep whose mortal remains were brought to Thrissur in Kerala on Saturday, Dec 11, 2021. (Photo | Express, A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The mortal remains of Junior Warrant Officer Pradeep Arakkal (38), who was among the 13 deceased in the December 8 helicopter crash in Coonoor, arrived at Sulur Air Force Station on Saturday and were sent to his hometown in Thrissur district, Kerala.

Sources said the mortal remains of Pradeep were airlifted from Palam Air Force Station in New Delhi at around 7 am on Saturday. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan had also boarded the aircraft. At around 11 am, the aircraft reached the Sulur Air Force Station.

Revenue Divisional Officer (Coimbatore South) accepted the mortal remains on behalf of Coimbatore district administration at the Air Force Station. Later, a TN government van carrying the mortal remains left for Thrissur. At the entrance of the Sulur Air Force Station, public paid tributes to the JWO by showering flowers as the convoy exited.

The district administration made the required arrangements for the convoy till it reached the inter-State border at Walayar. Thrissur MP TN Prathapan and Union Minister V Muraleedharn accompanied the hearse van from Sulur, the sources said.

In Kerala border, three Kerala ministers K Rajan, K Krishnankutty and K Radhakrishnan, along with the officials, received the mortal remains of Junior Warrant Officer Pradeep Arakkal. More than 500 people gave him floral tribute there, the sources added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash Pradeep Arakkal funeral
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp