Seeking on stage one’s thalam  

The only transperson in Tirunelveli who teaches Bharatanatyam, Muthu Meenakshi is a harbinger of hope to many fighting to get recognised in their identities

Muthu Meenakshi teaches her students

By Sreemathi M
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Draped in pristine white kurta, Muthu Meenakshi strikes a sublime pause as a dancer. She transforms herself as a goddess – as a Durga, Saraswati, Kali or a Meenakshi, fleeting flashes of a caring mother, a magnanimous educator and a belligerent warrior in tow. Under the watchful 39-year-old master, as she is fondly called by her students, girls get their lessons on ragas, mudras, and most importantly, dedication and devotion.

Reveled in her skill and virtuosity, she barely stumbles. The only transperson in Tirunelveli who teaches Bharatanatyam since 2008, Meenakshi has built a huge repertoire, and taught over 500 disciples. "I often wished to dress as a girl during my childhood. I realised my dream to become a dancer when I was 17. Bharatanatyam helped me gain new insight into life and the skill made me comfortable in my skin,” she says.

After the death of her ever-supportive mother, and finishing school, she joined her father to do plumbing jobs. “But the feeling of being different still existed. During that period, books broadened my mind. I decided to be a responsible person in society.”

It took Meenakashi nearly 20 years to accept that she felt different and it was only after this, she got her gender identification card and underwent a gender affirmation surgery in 2012. At 23, Meenakshi joined the Government Music School in Tirunelveli to continue her Bharatanatyam studies. “My gurus accepted me for who I am, and I continued to learn the dance with diligence. My passion now allows me to earn a living,” she adds.

“Despite the stigma around being a trans person, I am given respect. My friends have accepted me. While my family did not adjust to the change, they have taken a neutral stand. A comfortable life, and accepting the changes in my body is good enough for me," Meenakshi says. Each trans person is unique and one shouldn't need to adhere to a dress code to belong to a gender, she adds.

The fame of her mastery travels far and wide in Madurai and Tirunelveli. Schools across the two districts have recognised her talent and hired her to train youngsters. It was not luck but the word of mouth and recommendations from the professional dance circuit that brought Meenakshi to Saradha Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Tirunelveli. M Sundaralakshmi, the principal of the school, says, “The management saw her talent beyond gender. Since Meenakshi began her journey as a teacher, students have expressed their interest in dance and many have excelled.” Parents have also expressed their gratitude and have never had any qualms with her identity, he adds.

As Meenakshi follows the dance form passionately, she believes in going beyond established labels and carving out her own style. “I would like to do my bit in giving back to society," she adds.

