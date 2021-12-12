STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Shift Dindigul sexual abuse case to CB-CID’

Archana, warden of the college hostel, was arrested for allegedly forcing victims to go to Jothimurugan’s residence.

Published: 12th December 2021

Child Sexual Abuse

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Demanding cancellation of the bail granted to private nursing college correspondent P Jothimurugan, who was booked under the Pocso Act, the CPI(M) on Saturday took out a protest near Manikoondu in Dindigul. The party also sought a CB-CID probe into the case.

On December 4, Jothimurugan complained of a health issue and was rushed to Dindigul Government Hospital from Palani Sub Jail around 8.30 pm. On the same night, the Dindigul Mahila Court granted him bail on condition of him surrendering his passport and paying bail amount `20,000. Legal experts say releasing a suspect remanded in judicial custody within a week, and granting bail on a Saturday night are against prison norms.  

Two days later, All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) members staged a protest at the court condemning Jothimurugan’s release. An altercation broke out between a lawye and a protester, following which a case was registered against AIDWA members.

During the CPI(M) protest near Manikoondu on Saturday, party cadre said fake cases were filed against AIDWA members. “We condemn the police action and demand the cases be revoked. A CB-CID probe must be ordered into the sexual abuse case,” they added. Two of the three students who came forward and filed complaints against Jothimurugan, minors. After a protest by students on November 19, the nursing college was closed. 

Archana, warden of the college hostel, was arrested for allegedly forcing victims to go to Jothimurugan’s residence. The Dindigul Mahila Court on November 29 remanded both suspects in judicial custody till December 10.

