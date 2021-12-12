Tamil Nadu: Perambalur man resuscitates wounded monkey, video goes viral

P Thiruselvam By

PERAMBALUR: A 38-year-old man from Kunnam taluk in Perambalur is being praised on social media for saving a living being. Not a human this time, but a tailed-ape. The video of him resuscitating the wounded monkey has gone viral on social media.

M Prabhu, a car driver, said that he saw a monkey with injuries lying unconscious on a tree in in Othiyam Samathuvapuram in Kunnam taluk on December 9. A pack of dogs had chased it and bit it in several parts of the body. It had managed to climb a nearby thorn tree.

​Prabhu shooed away the dogs and rescued the monkey from the tree. He gave water to it, but it lay unconscious. He then took the monkey on his two-wheeler with his friend to a veterinary hospital for treatment. While proceeding on Perambalur-Ariyalur Road, he felt the monkey gradually losing its breathe. He immediately pulled up his vehicle and starting pumping its heart. He tried to resuscitate it by breathing into its mouth.

Talking to The New Indian Express, Prabhu said, "I was scared when the monkey climbed the tree with injuries and fell unconscious. I rescued it and gave water. But it did not drink and I was very upset. I did not want to leave it in the forest in that condition. I did not think about anything, but breathed into its mouth."

Prabhu then admitted the monkey to the hospital, where it was given vaccine and glucose. Later, he handed over the monkey to the forest department. "When I took it to the hospital, I thought it would be dead, but with treatment it regained consciousness," he said.

Prabhu has completed first-aid training course in Thanjavur in 2010, and that helped him treat the monkey as he would a human being, he said. "Animals come out of forests into towns for food. If we keep leftover food they will benefit from it," he added.

Veterinary doctor Prabhakaran said, "If the monkey is bitten by rabies-infected dogs, then Prabhu can develop a disease. Otherwise there is no problem."

The monkey was said to be eight months old.