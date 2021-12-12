STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YouTuber Maridhas arrested again; tangled in a forgery case this time

An FIR was registered under sections pertaining to forgery, forgery on electronic medium and other charges under the IT Act.

Published: 12th December 2021 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

YouTuber Maridhas (Photo | K K Sundar, EPS)

YouTuber Maridhas (Photo | K K Sundar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: YouTuber Maridhas is in trouble again. The cyber-crime police in Chennai arrested Maridhas on Saturday in connection with a forgery case against a news channel. This comes after the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested him for his controversial post on social media regarding the chopper crash that killed India’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others in Coonoor. 

Now, the Youtuber was arrested in a pending case registered against him in July, 2020. The case was registered after a complaint from a media house that he forged an email and claimed it was sent from them. An FIR was registered under sections pertaining to forgery, forgery on electronic medium and other charges under the IT Act. The investigation officer confirmed the arrest and said Maridhas will be taken into custody and his family was informed. 

Maridhas was earlier arrested after his tweet: “TN becoming another Kashmir under the DMK regime since it gave freedom to form groups that can do any level of treason against the country.” He lodged in Theni prison on Thursday. The tweet  now stands deleted. 

