STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

IAF chopper crash: People in Coonoor appeal to Centre, TN government to build memorial for General Bipin Rawat

The requests were made in identical letters to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin by the public.

Published: 13th December 2021 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. (Photo | PTI

By PTI

UDHAGAMANDALAM (TN): The people of Coonoor Wellington Cantonment in the Nilgiris district on Monday appealed to the Prime Minister and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, to build a memorial for the country's first-ever Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and other soldiers, who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in the state recently.

The requests were made in identical letters to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin by the public.

The incident had caused grief among the public and the place where the tragedy took place is Nanjappasathiram near Coonoor, the letter said.

In an effort to show their admiration for the martyred soldiers, a monument should be built at the place, belonging to Tamil Nadu Revenue department, so that the public can pay tributes to them.

"Further, we request you to change the name of Kattery Park and Runnymedu railway station on the Mettupalayam-Ooty (Udhagamandalam) line, located near Nanjappasathiram to the name of Gen Rawat, a historical symbol and remembrance to his sacrifice," the people said.

General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh and 10 others, all from the armed forces, were killed in the helicopter crash in Coonoor on December 8.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coonoor Wellington
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp