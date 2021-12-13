STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kerala-based YouTube channel under lens over fake news on crash that killed CDS Bipin Rawat and 12 others

Sources said inquiries revealed that the video was taken on December 7, a day before the crash. 

Published: 13th December 2021 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

YouTube Logo

For representational purposes

By R Kirubakaran
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A private college in Coimbatore has lodged a complaint with city police against a Kerala-based YouTube channel for allegedly airing fake news following the death of General Bipin Rawat. The channel posted a three-minute video showing students of a particular community studying in colleges in Nilgiris and Coimbatore and alleged they were celebrating the death of General Rawat. As the video went viral, police conducted an investigation in the college.

Sources said inquiries revealed that the video was taken on December 7, a day before the crash. “The video is from our students’ fresher’s day that was held by hostellers the day before the sad news,” the college management clarified. “Rumours are being spread by some online channels to portray our students in bad light and also to tarnish the college reputation . Upon hearing about the death of General Rawat and 12 others, we organised a homage service on December 9,” the college stated in a media release.Police sources confirmed that the YouTube channel had aired a video of the freshers’ day, and initiated an investigation against the channel with support from Kerala police.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bipin Rawat Conoor helicopter crash Kerala-based YouTube channel
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp