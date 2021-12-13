Tamil Nadu: 75 tonnes of plastic waste removed from Besant Nagar beach 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The mass cleaning drive organised by the city corporation and Urbaser Sumeet helped remove 75 tonnes of plastic waste from Elliot’s beach, Besant Nagar on Sunday. Around 3,000 volunteers participated in the programme, according to a release. The drive was organised to clean up the large quantity of plastic waste that had accumulated on the beach after the rains.

Urbaser Sumeet, one of the contract holders for handling solid waste in the city, had already removed 270 tonnes of waste from the beach till Saturday. Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi also took part in the event and handed over certificates to students who collected the most waste.

