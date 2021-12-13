Tamil Nadu: Colleges question Health Minister’s direction barring entry to unvaccinated 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Health Minister’s proposed direction on allowing only vaccinated students to enter college campuses has not gone down well with managements of many institutes. The minister had asked the higher education department to direct all the college managements on the decision, in the wake of 10 students from Anna University’s Alagappa College of Technology testing positive for Covid-19.

The colleges are worried that if unvaccinated students are not allowed inside campuses, it will become difficult to complete the syllabus on time. Many college administrations have said as they are continuing in-person classes, it will be difficult for them to conduct online classes partially for unvaccinated students.

“Students’ ability to understand and grasp subjects has reduced a lot during the pandemic and it is necessary to have in-person classes. It will be very stressful to take both online and offline classes simultaneously,” said a senior lecturer of a college in Chennai.K Prakash, a lecturer, said majority of the first year students are unvaccinated.

MG Ragunathan, principal of Guru Nanak college, said they are yet to receive any Government Order regarding the direction. “Such an order will definitely create a problem for us. We will have to make arrangements again for online classes. The government should give a clarity on the issue,” said Ragunathan.

Even the students are worried. “I am 17 years old, and not eligible for vaccination. How am I going to understand subjects if I am not allowed to the attend classes? I completed my class 11 and 12 through online mode,” said T Ashok , a student in Anna University.