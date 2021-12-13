STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu: Man, friend held for killing grandmother for refusing to give him money to drink

Published: 13th December 2021 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: A man was arrested for killing his grandmother because she denied him money to drink. His friend was also arrested.

According to the police, S Saleema Bheevi (75) of Mosque Street in Vadamamandur near Kallakurichi was found dead with head injuries in the bathroom on Friday. On information, personnel from Moongilthuraipattu police rushed to the spot and sent the body for a postmortem. “We found out that she was attacked with a hollow brick and her jewels were also missing. When we questioned her grandson, Salman (32), he confessed to killing her for refusing to give him money to drink,” said police sources.

