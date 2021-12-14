STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sathankulam custodial death case: Trial court told to file report

Justice K Murali Shankar, in March this year, had directed the trial court to complete the trial in the case within six months.

Published: 14th December 2021 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 04:24 AM

A protest staged near the district court in Madurai seeking justice for the alleged custodial deaths at Sathankulam.

File photo of a protest staged near the district court in Madurai seeking justice for the alleged custodial deaths at Sathankulam. (File Photo | K K Sundar)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:   The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday directed a trial court to file a report on the stage of trial in the Sathankulam custodial death case and the time required to complete it.

Justice K Murali Shankar, in March this year, had directed the trial court to complete the trial in the case within six months.  

He had passed the order while hearing a petition filed by J Selvarani of Thoothukudi, the wife of P Jeyaraj and mother of Beniks, the two traders who died last year allegedly due to custodial torture in Sathankulam station.

Hearing the matter once again on Monday to decide on granting an extension of time to the trial court, the judge noted that nine witnesses have been examined in the case as on September 23. 

