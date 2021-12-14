Sulur chopper crash: State government wants YouTuber Maridhas’ claim probed

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The remarks by YouTuber M Maridhas on social media were politically motivated and questioned the integrity of the State government, Additional Advocate General (AAG) told the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday.

AAG Veera Kathiravan was arguing on behalf of the Tamil Nadu police in a petition filed by Maridhas to quash the FIR in the sedition case registered against him for his social media posts on the recent helicopter crash in Coonoor.

Kathiravan said as Maridhas alleges there was some conspiracy behind the crash, the police should be permitted to investigate the basis of the allegation and the YouTuber’s intention behind making it.

The petitioner has also made remarks against the ruling government as if it is supporting divisive forces, he pointed out.

Maridhas, however, denied the allegations. Justice GR Swaminathan adjourned the case and it would be taken up on Tuesday.

Apart from the quash petition, Maridhas also moved a bail application before a subordinate court in Madurai. Meanwhile, the police has sought his custody for interrogation.

YouTuber remanded

CHENNAI: YouTuber Maridhas, arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection with a forgery case against a private news channel, was remanded in judicial custody on Monday.

The cyber-crime police of the CCB in Chennai arrested Maridhas on Saturday in a case registered against him in July, 2020.

He was produced before a magistrate in Chennai and was remanded for 15 days in the Puzhal prison.

The case against the YouTuber was registered following a complaint by a media house that alleged he forged an e-Mail.