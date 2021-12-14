Tamil Nadu extends COVID lockdown, bars entry to all beaches on New Year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Keeping in mind the upcoming festival season and the threat of Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday extended the existing Covid-19 lockdown restrictions till December 31.

As part of the new rules, physical classes may be held without any rotation for students from Class 6 as well as students at colleges and technical institutions.

However, to prevent the spread of the virus during New Year celebrations, the public will not be allowed to enter beaches across the State on December 31 and January 1, 2022.

The government’s announcement came after Chief Minister MK Stalin held a meeting on Monday to review the Covid-19 situation in the State.

The State decided to extend the lockdown based on the Union government’s guidelines, a statement explained.

WATCH |

The existing ban on social, cultural and political events will continue till December 31 while swimming pools and function halls will be permitted to function, according to the statement.

To prevent the spread of Covid, the test-track-vaccinate strategy and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour should be strictly followed.

District collectors should take intensive preventive measures and conduct door-to-door checks in containment zones.

A penalty will be imposed on Covid SOP violators, it added.