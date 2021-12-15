Expedite trials of murders of activists, Madras High Court tells lower courts 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has observed that courts should speed up trials of murder cases of social activists and that the police should show sensitivity in such cases by not causing any delay in rendering justice to victims.

Justice SM Subramaniam made the observations while disposing of a petition filed in 2012 by a Tiruvannamalai woman who prayed for orders to hold a judicial probe into the murder of her husband, a social activist.

The case has been pending before the district sessions court in Tiruvannamalai for over eight years and charges are yet to be framed. The judge ordered the sessions court to serve chargesheets to the accused and advance the date of hearing to any day in the first week of January, 2022. The sessions judge was directed to proceed with the trial and dispose of the case within six months and unnecessary adjournments should not be granted even if request is made for.

The petition was filed by Aleyamma Joseph a.k.a. Mani of Tiruvannamalai. The case pertains to the murder of her husband, Raj Mohan Chandra, a social activist who had done a course in law.