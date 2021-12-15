STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Expedite trials of murders of activists, Madras High Court tells lower courts 

The case has been pending before the district sessions court in Tiruvannamalai for over eight years and charges are yet to be framed.

Published: 15th December 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court.

Madras High Court.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court has observed that courts should speed up trials of murder cases of social activists and that the police should show sensitivity in such cases by not causing any delay in rendering justice to victims.

Justice SM Subramaniam made the observations while disposing of a petition filed in 2012 by a Tiruvannamalai woman who prayed for orders to hold a judicial probe into the murder of her husband, a social activist.

The case has been pending before the district sessions court in Tiruvannamalai for over eight years and charges are yet to be framed. The judge ordered the sessions court to serve chargesheets to the accused and advance the date of hearing to any day in the first week of January, 2022. The sessions judge was directed to proceed with the trial and dispose of the case within six months and unnecessary adjournments should not be granted even if request is made for.

The petition was filed by Aleyamma Joseph a.k.a. Mani of Tiruvannamalai. The case pertains to the murder of her husband, Raj Mohan Chandra, a social activist who had done a course in law. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Justice SM Subramaniam Tiruvannamalai Activist murder
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp