INTERVIEW | Give booster shots and vaccinate kids at the earliest, urges virologist Jacob John

Vaitheeswaran B By

Express News Service

VELLORE: The Centre must administer booster shots to adults without waiting for studies, and vaccinate children below the age of 18 years as soon as possible, says Dr T Jacob John, retired professor and Head of the Department of Virology at Christian Medical College, Vellore. In an interview with , the eminent virologist warned that the Omicron variant will be more infectious to children than previous variants.

What do we know about the novel variant, so far?

The spike proteins in the Omicron variant fit human receptors so well that the number of virus particles in the human respiratory tract is higher, which means it infects more people. The infection transmission for Omicron is the highest out of other variants. The severity of the variant depends on immunity.

We can only confirm this after studies. But, we think the variant is milder than the Delta variant. So far, only one death has been reported for the Omicron, whether low virulence is due to immunity or that the variant is milder can be ascertained after studies.

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

Will Omicron trigger a third wave in the country?

It is not possible to predict if the Omicron variant can cause a fresh wave in the country.

Widespread infection will surely happen, but a wave is an outbreak of disease. We don’t call an upsurge of infection (without much disease) a wave.

Still, wise people will always expect a new wave. Unfortunately, the government acts like there is no danger. This is the right time to take precautions.

Experts had warned about the third wave in April-May, but it didn’t happen. But, now we have a clear signal for a potential third wave and nobody is talking about that. The government must not ease the current restrictions.

Do existing vaccines work? Is a booster shot needed?

Two doses of any vaccine give relatively good immunity without the vaccine. Omicron does not completely escape from the grip of vaccine-induced immunity.

However, this variant evades immunity, better than the previous variants as well as the virus first found in Wuhan.

By administering booster doses, we can improve immunity, and be better protected against infection. I can guarantee that the booster shot will give significant protection against Omicron.

Protection delayed is protection denied for senior citizens and at risk groups.

The government’s stand of prioritising vaccination coverage for eligible adult population over booster doses is not the right approach.

Both are important; delaying booster shots, that too when we have surplus vaccine production, is an excuse, not a reason.

Do we need to vaccinate children right now?

A huge chunk of the population below 18 is not vaccinated. What if they’re infected? They will become reservoirs.

There is an urgent need to vaccinate them. The Delta variant infected children more than the previous ones.

While there are safety concerns, it is important to note that there are reports that the Subject Expert Committee of the Drugs Control General of India (DGCI) recommended the use of Covaxin in children between 2- 18 years. The DGCI is sitting on the data without approval.

‘Protection delayed is protection denied’

Widespread infection will surely happen, but a wave is an outbreak of disease. We don’t call an upsurge of infection (without much disease) a wave. Still, wise people will always expect a new wave.

Unfortunately, the government acts like there is no danger.

This is the right time to take precautions. By administering booster doses, we can improve immunity, and be protected. I can guarantee the booster shot will give protection against Omicron.

Protection delayed is protection denied for senior citizens and risk groups.

The government’s stand of prioritising vaccination coverage for eligible adults over booster doses is not the right approach.

Delaying booster shots, and when there is surplus vaccine production, is an excuse, not a reason.