Loans, welfare aid disbursed to Tamil Nadu's self-help groups

Women Self-Help Groups were first formed in Dharmapuri and later expanded to other parts of the State. He added that now the state has 7.22 lakh WSHGs with 1.06 crore members.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin speaking at the conclave in Coimbatore on Tuesday | U Rakesh Kumar

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Women Self-Help Groups (WSHG) were constituted across the State to empower women and help them emerge as entrepreneurs, said Chief Minister MK Stalin at an event for distributing loans and other welfare measures to WSHG members at Thiruvallur’s Tiruttani on Tuesday. 

Stalin, the chief guest of the event organised by the Rural Development Department, recalled how the late former chief minister M Karunanidhi took the initiative to form WSHGs with the objective of empowering women. They were first formed in Dharmapuri and later expanded to other parts of the State. He added that now the state has 7.22 lakh WSHGs with 1.06 crore members.

On loans to WSHGs, the chief minister said a sum of Rs 20,000 crore has been set aside to provide loans to WSHGs. Of this, Rs 6,777 crore has been disbursed so far. The figure will reach Rs 10,000 crore by this month’s end. He said he has ordered special camps to be organised to provide loans to WSHGs. 

To establish a business, loans of Rs 10-20 lakh are being provided without any collateral. Besides, orders have been issued to form village level federations and provide loans to them through banks. The federations would be able to obtain a loan of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore.

On empowering women, Stalin said steps are being taken to improve the livelihood of the WSHG members; they are encouraged to undertake farming, manufacturing of handicrafts, food processing, and others. They are being given guidance to market their products.

Stalin also recalled the various schemes implemented by former DMK-led governments for the welfare of women and listed the welfare schemes of the incumbent government such as free town bus ride to women, waiving off jewel loans for gold below 40 grams, and Rs 2,756 crore in loans to the WSHGs.

Similar loan and aid distribution programmes were held across the State on Tuesday. According to a press release, 58,463 WSHGs were given welfare assistance totalling Rs 2,749.85 crore. Of them, Rs 2748.02 crore comprised bank loans for various purposes. In Tiruttani alone, 1,831 WSHGs were given welfare assistance totalling Rs 105 crore. Minister for Rural Development KR Periya Karuppan was present during the function.

Get info on fertiliser 
Chennai: The agriculture department has established a call centre to assist farmers on the price of fertilisers and their availability. The centre has been established at the Agriculture Director’s Office, Chennai. Farmers are requested to air their complaint related to fertilisers through the mobile phone number 9193634 40360 or WhatsApp. 

Terror attack condemned
Chennai: CM MK Stalin on Tuesday condemned the terror attack on a police bus on Monday evening in Zewan area near Srinagar, in which two policemen were killed and 12 others were injured. He tweeted, “Shocked to hear about the cowardly terror attack on a police bus near Srinagar. I condemn this attack and offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the personnel.” 

Raise licence validity: EPS
Chennai: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the State government to increase the validity of licences to stone quarries to at least one month so they can carry out business. The validity of the licence, which used to be 15-30 days, is now just three days. This makes quarry operation tough, he said. 

CM Stalin condoles death of journalist N Kalyanasundaram
Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the death of veteran political journalist N Kalyanasundaram (81), who passed away in the US on Sunday owing to heart attack. He is survived by his wife, two daughter, and a son. Kalyanasundaram worked for The Hindu for nearly four decades. Stalin recalled that the veteran journalist was a close friend of the late former chief minister M Karunanidhi. TNCC president KS Alagiri too condoled the journalist’s death. 

