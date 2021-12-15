STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monitoring patients in quarantine is a Herculean task, say health officials in Coimbatore

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan caught the attention of the health department when he recently violated the Covid-19 protocol by failing to undergo home quarantine after recovery.

Published: 15th December 2021 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker marks the hands of residents with home quarantine stamp at Bhaji Galli Road no. 3 of Andheri East in Mumbai Saturday June 27 2020.

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Following the Tamil Nadu health department's plan to enquire actor Kamal Haasan over flouting Covid-19 protocol, the Coimbatore health department acknowledged that it is not possible to monitor every patient post recovery.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan caught the attention of the health department when he recently violated the Covid-19 protocol by failing to undergo home quarantine after recovery. The actor, who was discharged from a Chennai hospital on December 4, hosted a reality show without allegedly completing home quarantine.

"The department will seek an explanation from the actor as he failed to isolate himself after getting discharged from hospital. Still, there is a gap in the system to monitor public who are under home quarantine," claimed the Tamil Nadu health department.

A senior official in the district health department said, "It is impossible to monitor a large number of patients who are getting discharged." The official added that the public must adhere to the Covid-19 norms post recovery. "The patients claim to be staying in their houses when we call them. But, we cannot cross verify if it is true," he added.

Officials admitted that a section of patients after recovering from the infection fail to undergo home isolation but venture into public. "It is advised that patients recovered from Covid-19 must quarantine themselves for a few days before stepping out in public," sources from the Coimbatore health department added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS) P Aruna claimed all the recovered patients are strictly being monitored. "The staff at the district control room contact the patients to know their current status," she said.

