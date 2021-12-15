STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Panjappur integrated bus terminus project picks pace, detailed project report to be turned in three months

For decades, an Integrated Bus Terminus to decongest the current central bus stand has been one of the long-sought demands of city residents.

Published: 15th December 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Jayakumar Madala
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Work on the Integrated Bus Terminus in Tiruchy city has picked up pace with the civic body issuing work orders to a private contractor to prepare a detailed project report (DPR). The Corporation has, simultaneously, begun clearing the shortlisted site at Panjappur for the visit of officials.

For decades, an Integrated Bus Terminus to decongest the current central bus stand has been one of the long-sought demands of city residents. The first indication of the demand finally materialising came after Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan announced the construction of the terminus in the interim Budget released by the new government.

After weeks of planning and administrative actions, the project has finally taken off with the officials starting the preparation of DPR.

"Following the tender to prepare the report, two companies submitted their interest and one of them has been found eligible. The DPR includes all the technical aspects, including technical drawing and design of the upcoming structure. We have instructed them to complete it within 90 days" a senior Corporation official said.

With an intention not to waste any time, the Corporation started clearing the shortlisted site using excavators. It may be noted that a few weeks ago, a soil test was undertaken by officials and the results were satisfactory, sources said.

Reportedly, of the Rs 420 crore which is required for the first phase of the construction of IBT, funds have already been identified for over Rs 350 crore by the government. The construction of the terminus is touted to be the single largest project taken up by the Tiruchy Corporation.

"Over 80 per cent of the funds have been arranged for Phase 1 of the project, which includes the construction of a bus terminal and wholesale market, among others. A Government Order will be issued shortly with the sanctioned funds, confirming the shortlisted site. Once the DPR is prepared, tender for the construction will be floated and a ground-breaking ceremony will be held immediately with Chief Minister MK Stalin participating in it," a civic body source said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Integrated Bus Terminus Tiruchy city DPR Panjappur
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp