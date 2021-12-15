Panjappur integrated bus terminus project picks pace, detailed project report to be turned in three months

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Work on the Integrated Bus Terminus in Tiruchy city has picked up pace with the civic body issuing work orders to a private contractor to prepare a detailed project report (DPR). The Corporation has, simultaneously, begun clearing the shortlisted site at Panjappur for the visit of officials.

For decades, an Integrated Bus Terminus to decongest the current central bus stand has been one of the long-sought demands of city residents. The first indication of the demand finally materialising came after Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan announced the construction of the terminus in the interim Budget released by the new government.

After weeks of planning and administrative actions, the project has finally taken off with the officials starting the preparation of DPR.

"Following the tender to prepare the report, two companies submitted their interest and one of them has been found eligible. The DPR includes all the technical aspects, including technical drawing and design of the upcoming structure. We have instructed them to complete it within 90 days" a senior Corporation official said.

With an intention not to waste any time, the Corporation started clearing the shortlisted site using excavators. It may be noted that a few weeks ago, a soil test was undertaken by officials and the results were satisfactory, sources said.

Reportedly, of the Rs 420 crore which is required for the first phase of the construction of IBT, funds have already been identified for over Rs 350 crore by the government. The construction of the terminus is touted to be the single largest project taken up by the Tiruchy Corporation.

"Over 80 per cent of the funds have been arranged for Phase 1 of the project, which includes the construction of a bus terminal and wholesale market, among others. A Government Order will be issued shortly with the sanctioned funds, confirming the shortlisted site. Once the DPR is prepared, tender for the construction will be floated and a ground-breaking ceremony will be held immediately with Chief Minister MK Stalin participating in it," a civic body source said.