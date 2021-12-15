Unceasing DVAC raids on AIADMK leaders clear case of political vindictiveness: OPS, EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Strongly condemning the DVAC raids at the premises of former minister P Thangamani and places linked to him in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said, "Continued raids by the DVAC at the places of AIADMK functionaries are clear cases of political vindictiveness. The government is unleashing these raids to cover up the ripples it faces within the DMK due to the dynastic politics adopted by the leadership of that party."

In a statement here, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami said the DMK government has ordered DVAC raids on the premises connected to Thangamani unable to digest the fact that the AIADMK is reinvigorating itself by the participation of party cadre in its organisational elections in a big way.

Both leaders said the DMK government had already ordered DVAC raids at the places of former ministers MR Vijaya Bhaskar, SP Velumani, KC Veeramani and C Vijaya Basker and Salem Rural District Amma Peravai secretary R Elangovan.

Panneerselvam and Palaniswami alleged that there were criticisms within the DMK over dynastic politics. Also, second-rung leaders in the DMK have started projecting Udhayanidhi Stalin as the next leader and the party is being led by Sabareesan, son-in-law of Chief Minister MK Stalin. "To divert the ongoing discussion on these issues, the DMK has taken up its age-old tool - political vindictiveness in the form of DVAC raids," they charged.

Stating that the AIADMK had faced many cases foisted by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and won them through legal means, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami said, "We will stand by our functionaries at all situations. The DMK should take up constructive politics and try to fulfill its electoral promises."