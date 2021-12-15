STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Vaikunta Ekadasi: Paramapada vasal opening held in Srirangam temple

The procession started from the main sanctum at Vrischika Lagna around 3:30 am and crossed through the Paramapada Vasal following its opening around 4:45 am.

Published: 15th December 2021 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Procession at Srirangam temple for Vaikunta Ekadasi. (Photo | Express)

By MS Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Amidst the chanting of `Renga Renga` lord Namm Perumal, the procession deity of Sri Renganathaswamy Temple passed through the Paramapada Vasal (seventh gate of heaven) for Vaikunta Ekadasi on Tuesday morning.

Lakhs of devotees waited in long queues to take part in the opening event. HR&CE Minister Sekar Babu was among those present. The Covid-19 restrictions have taken out the usual shine from the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival for the second consecutive year. It is the largest festival celebrated at Srirangam temple for 21 days.

The procession started from the main sanctum at Vrischika Lagna around 3:30 am and crossed through the Paramapada Vasal following its opening around 4:45 am. After the Thirukottagai ritual, deity lord Namm Perumal was kept in Thirumamani Asthana Mandapam.

Since, devotees were restricted to enter the temple, only a handful of priests, mediapersons and police personnel were present on the temple premises.

As per an SOP announced by the HR&CE Department, devotees were only allowed to enter the temple after 7 am. However, devotees from other districts had arrived at the temple in the early hours itself.

Footfall in the temple surged following the Paramapada Vasal opening event. By the evening the footfall crossed 1.19 lakh.

Balu, a devotee waiting outside the temple, said, "We have been visiting the Srirangam temple during the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival for more than a decade now. Apart from the opening of Paramapada vasal, we would dharshan the deity during the Thirukottagai ritual, where lord Nam Perumal passes through the heaven's gate and would be taken in procession amid thousands of devotees. But due to the pandemic we could not take part in the events."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srirangam Temple Vaikunta Ekadasi
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp