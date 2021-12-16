AIADMK confirms exit of PMK from alliance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Wednesday confirmed that the PMK is out of the alliance. It is believed the AIADMK, which wanted to keep PMK in the alliance given the upcoming urban local body polls, was forced to arrive at the decision by the recent remarks made by PMK leaders.

Responding to queries of reporters in Salem as to whether the PMK was still part of the AIADMK-led alliance, the party's joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami said: "The PMK has already said they have left the alliance during elections to the rural local bodies. That is it." So far, however, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam hasn’t said anything about the matter.

When reporters referred to the recent remarks by PMK founder S Ramadoss that the PMK could not win more seats in the elections due to the betrayal of alliance parties, Palaniswami said: "Let the PMK clarify what exactly was the betrayal committed to that party."

Taking a veiled jibe at the PMK, Palaniswami further said: "It's the people who vote in elections (in favour or against a party), not you and me." On the PMK's habit of changing alliance for every election, Palaniswami said, "It is their routine."

The PMK decided to go it alone in the elections to the rural local bodies hours before filing of nomination started in September, and AIADMK spokesperson D Jayakumar sharply reacted to it saying: "The PMK will be the loser by deciding to go it alone; we don’t know under whose pressure the PMK has taken such a stand."

Political analyst Tharasu Shyam is of the view that the PMK's decision would affect both that party and the AIADMK.