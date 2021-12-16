Despite cloudburst, all is not well for 'guzzler' near Tamil Nadu's Alangulam

By Express News Service

TENKASI: This monsoon had brought with it enough cloudburst for all waterbodies to drink to their hearts' content. However, even this seems not thirst-quenching for a guzzler in Alangulam. Even after huge water inflow continuously for 11 days, the farmwell owned by one Murugaraj in Enthalur village near Alangulam has not filled up.

Nevertheless, Kalkatti pond, which receives inflow from Karuppanathi dam, continues to feed Murugaraj's farmwell. The first such farm well was found at Ayankulam in Tirunelveli district last month. Tirunelveli Collector V Vishnu had brought an expert team from IIT Madras to inspect that waterbody. Geographically, these wells are called karst formation (a landscape where the bedrock dissolves and caves-in to form caves, sinking streams, springs, sink-holes and other cavity-like features).

Speaking to TNIE, Murugaraj's son Alagudurai said the particular 70-foot farm well was dug 33 years ago. "No official has so far visited our well. We lost all our crops to the recent rains. Since the Village Administrative Officer refused to insure our paddy crop before the rains due to various reasons, the Tenkasi Collector should visit our submerged farm and and get us compensation from the government," he added.

100 kg of fish die in the well daily

Over 100 kg of fish die daily in the farmwell daily due to the high water pressure and strong flow, Alagudurai claimed. "I have to take the dead fish outside and dispose it. Each fish weighs two to three kg, and they reached the well from the pond. Even our neighbours don't come to catch the live fish in the well fearing the strong water flow," he rued. Tenkasi Collector Gopala Sundararaj was not available for comment over phone.