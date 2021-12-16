Narikuravar community of Tamil Nadu's Karur district to be trained in archery

By Express News Service

KARUR: Taking a step forward towards the betterment of Narikuravar community people in the district, Collector T Prabhushankar on Wednesday announced plans to conduct training camps for young men and women, in shooting and archery. This, the administration believes, would enhance their skills and fetch them more job opportunities.

Collector T Prabhushankar visited Arasu Colony on Wednesday and chaired a meeting with the Narikuravar community people there to discuss the plans for the training programme.

Speaking at the event, he said, "CM MK Stalin has been taking various measures for the betterment of Narikuravar community people. As part of it, the Karur district has planned to conduct camps for people residing in Arasu Colony and Thirukampuliyur area in shooting and archery."

Narikuravar community people are naturally talented in gun shooting. Many of them have come forward to enroll themselves for the training.