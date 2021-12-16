STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Narikuravar community of Tamil Nadu's Karur district to be trained in archery

Collector T Prabhushankar visited Arasu Colony on Wednesday and chaired a meeting with the Narikuravar community people there to discuss the plans for the training programme.

Published: 16th December 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Women from the Narikuravar tribal community in Gummidipoondi

Women from the Narikuravar tribal community. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KARUR:  Taking a step forward towards the betterment of Narikuravar community people in the district, Collector T Prabhushankar on Wednesday announced plans to conduct training camps for young men and women, in shooting and archery. This, the administration believes, would enhance their skills and fetch them more job opportunities.

Collector T Prabhushankar visited Arasu Colony on Wednesday and chaired a meeting with the Narikuravar community people there to discuss the plans for the training programme.

Speaking at the event, he said, "CM MK Stalin has been taking various measures for the betterment of Narikuravar community people.  As part of it, the Karur district has planned to conduct camps for people residing in Arasu Colony and Thirukampuliyur area in shooting and archery."

Narikuravar community people are naturally talented in gun shooting. Many of them have come forward to enroll themselves for the training. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narikuravar community Karur district
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Representational Image
Odisha man acquitted after 18 years in prison
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp