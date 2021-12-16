STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

New chief Income Tax commissioner for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry takes charge

Geetha Ravichandran, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of 1987 batch, is the new Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Published: 16th December 2021 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Income Tax commissioner for Tamil Nadu Geetha Ravichandran

Chief Income Tax commissioner for Tamil Nadu Geetha Ravichandran (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Geetha Ravichandran, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of 1987 batch, is the new Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. An alumna of Stella Maris College in Chennai, Geetha underwent training at the National Academy of Direct Taxes, Nagpur, and served in various parts of the country, according to a press release.

During her  distinguished career of 34 years, she held key assignments in the  department, including assessment, search assessment, tribunal  representation, TDS, investigation, central charge, and international  taxation. She has a penchant for writing and reading, and has keen  interest in music, the release added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Geetha Ravichandran IRS officer Income Tax
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Representational Image
Odisha man acquitted after 18 years in prison
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp