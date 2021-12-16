New chief Income Tax commissioner for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry takes charge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Geetha Ravichandran, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of 1987 batch, is the new Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. An alumna of Stella Maris College in Chennai, Geetha underwent training at the National Academy of Direct Taxes, Nagpur, and served in various parts of the country, according to a press release.

During her distinguished career of 34 years, she held key assignments in the department, including assessment, search assessment, tribunal representation, TDS, investigation, central charge, and international taxation. She has a penchant for writing and reading, and has keen interest in music, the release added.