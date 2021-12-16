Sulur air mishap: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin condoles Captain Varun Singh's demise

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders of various political parties condoled the demise of Air Force Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed to injuries, sustained in the chopper crash near Coonoor on December 8.

In his condolence message, CM stated, "Deeply disturbed on receiving the sad news that Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the tragic helicopter crash near Coonoor, is no more. His valour and commitment shall serve as inspiration for all and he will be living in our minds forever."

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam stated in his message, "I was extremely distressed on hearing the demise of Group Captain Varun Singh the only survivor of the disastrous helicopter mishap near Coonoor. His contribution to the national will ever be remembered."

Besides, BJP's state president K Annamalai, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, VK Sasikala and others also condoled over the demise of the departed airforce group captain.