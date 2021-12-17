STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Cheer for many as all 73 lakes in Perambalur district brimming after 35 years

As the public celebrated the moment with flowers and throwing a feast, farmers said the brimming waterbodies would increase the groundwater level and improve agriculture.

Published: 17th December 2021 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

A brimming big lake at Ladapuram village in Perambalur district. (Photo | EPS)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Setting off cheer among the public, particularly farmers, all the 73 lakes under the Public Works Department (PWD) in the district are brimming after a gap of nearly 35 years, courtesy the copious monsoon rains.

As the public celebrated the moment with flowers and throwing a feast, farmers said the brimming waterbodies would increase the groundwater level and improve agriculture.

Perambalur PWD Assistant Executive Engineer V Velmurugan told TNIE, “A total of 65 lakes last filled up 16 years ago. Only some did not fill up then. But this year all the lakes are overflowing as it rained in excess. Some of the sluice gates in these waterbodies are faulty. However, we regulated the faulty ones and stored water. We will fix them after the lake dries up after the rainy season. Currently, we need to store water and save lakes. We did it.”

“We filled up and monitored each of the lakes. We believe that the capacity of the lakes is not likely to decrease as people continue to extract alluvial soil from them. We have ensured that the bunds of the waterbodies are strong,” he added.

S Ragavan, an activist from Perambalur, said, “The lakes filled up after so many years due to the comparatively heavy rain spells this year. This is welcomed.

However, the seemai karuvelam trees have not been removed in many lakes and the bunds and sluices have been damaged, especially in villages like Keezhumathur, Naranamangalam, Pennakonam, and Vayalur. The authorities should deepen and restore the lakes and its canals, and its faulty sluice gates after the rainy season.”

Further, he said that the district administration must issue permits to farmers every year to excavate soil from the lakes. The process to avail of the permit should also be simplified, he added. Authorities should undertake kudimaramathu works in the lakes before the next rainy season, he further said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Public Works Department copious monsoon rains
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp