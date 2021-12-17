STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Stalin opens 70 cooperative pharmacies in 36 districts to sell medicines at subsidised prices

An official release said as of now, 303 pharmacies have been operated across the State by the Cooperation Department.

Published: 17th December 2021 12:21 AM

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday inaugurated 70 new pharmacies in 36 districts on behalf of the Cooperation Department through video conference from the Secretariat. The medicines sold through these pharmacies are available at a discount of up to 20 per cent.  He also inaugurated a new building for the Motor Vehicles Office at Cheyyar, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.97 crore.

An official release here said as of now, 303 pharmacies have been operated across the State by the Cooperation Department. These pharmacies play a key role in keeping the prices of medicines in the open markets under control. During the budget session of the State Assembly, it was announced that the number of these pharmacies would be increased to 600 in the next five years (60 new pharmacies per year).

The release said wherever the cooperative pharmacies are functioning, private pharmacies are selling the medicines by reducing the cost. Through this, the cooperative pharmacies are getting overwhelming response from the public. These pharmacies will have a computer and air conditioning systems and each will have a pharmacist and an assistant.

The 70 new pharmacies are located at the following places: Udayarpalayam and Ariyalur (Ariyalur district), Mylapore, Royapettah, Kolathur and Kodungaiyur (Chennai dt), Veerakeralam and Saravanampatti (Coimbatore dt), Lalapet and Mangalampet (Cuddalore dt), Odaipatti and Kadathur (Dharmapuri dt), Batlakundu and Poonjolai (Dindigul dt), Andhiyur and Perundurai (Erode dt), Agastheeswaram and Vilavancode (Kanyakumari dt), Vengamedu and Thanthondrimalai (Karur), Krishnagiri and Kattikanapalli (Krishnagiri dt), Chekkavoorani and Othakadai (Madurai dt), Chikkal and Kathiriupulam (Nagapattinam dt), Poompuhar and Mannambandal (Mayiladuthurai dt), Valaiyapatti and Paramathivelur (Namakkal dt), Manjur (The Nilgiris dt), Perambalur and Kunnam (Perambalur dt), Manalmelkudi and Keeranur (Pudukottai dt), Paramakudi and RS Mangalam (Ramanathapuram dt), Pallapatti and Ilampillai (Salem dt), Enathi and Nachikottai (Thanjavur dt), Palakkarai and Dalmiapuram (Trichy dt), Ambasamudram and Valliyur (Tirunelveli dt), Tenkasi and Sankarankoil (Tenkasi dt), Udumalaipet and Madathukulam (Tirupur dt), Narambedu and RK Pettai (Tiruvallur dt) and Kalambur and Keezhpennathur (Tiruvannamalai dt), Koothanallur and Valangaiman (Tiruvarur dt), Arumuganeri (Thoothukudi dt), Anaicut and Sathupalayam (Vellore dt), Madapalli and Thirupathur (Thirupathur dt), TK Thangal and Lalapettai (Ranipet dt), Keezhperumbakkam (Villupuram dt), Ulundurpet (Kallakurichi dt), Sivakasi and Virudhunagar (Virudhunagar dt), Chengalpattu and Singaperumalkoil (Chengalpattu dt) and Muthialpet and Amaravathipattinam (Kancheepuram dt). 

