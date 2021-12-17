STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hold civil service exams in regional languages: Tamil Nadu MP Su Venkatesan

Published: 17th December 2021 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu MP Su Venkatesan

Tamil Nadu MP Su Venkatesan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: MP Su Venkatesan called on Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh at New Delhi on Thursday, and urged him to take steps to conduct civil service exams in regional languages too, besides Hindi.

The UPSC conducts examinations for filling 25 posts and the appointees play a pivotal role in framing policies and in the decision making process, the MP said. 

“There is a systemic bias in selection since the question papers are provided only in Hindi and English. This affects candidates belonging to non-Hindi-speaking states as they will have to assimilate and comprehend questions in English, whereas Hindi-speaking candidates are provided with questions in Hindi. This is against natural justice and does not ensure a level playing field.”

