Hold civil service exams in regional languages: Tamil Nadu MP Su Venkatesan

By Express News Service

MADURAI: MP Su Venkatesan called on Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh at New Delhi on Thursday, and urged him to take steps to conduct civil service exams in regional languages too, besides Hindi.

The UPSC conducts examinations for filling 25 posts and the appointees play a pivotal role in framing policies and in the decision making process, the MP said.

“There is a systemic bias in selection since the question papers are provided only in Hindi and English. This affects candidates belonging to non-Hindi-speaking states as they will have to assimilate and comprehend questions in English, whereas Hindi-speaking candidates are provided with questions in Hindi. This is against natural justice and does not ensure a level playing field.”