Roads inside Tiruchy district court complex in appalling state for years, urgent action sought

The condition of roads inside the Tiruchy district court campus have long been crying for attention.

Published: 17th December 2021 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

A badly damaged road through the Tiruchy district court campus on Thursday. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The condition of roads inside the Tiruchy district court campus have long been crying for attention. There are no proper roads in some places and persons with disabilities face a lot of difficulty to commute through the campus during the rains. It may be noted that the campus hosts several offices, including the office of the Differently Abled Welfare Officer (DAWO).

M Kamaraj, an activist, said, "The government passed the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) Act in 2016 to ensure that the disabled also enjoyed a life with equality and dignity. But, even after several years, we are struggling to commute through the Tiruchy district court campus owing to the poor condition of roads. Unfortunately, the office of DAWO is also inside the campus. I recently wrote to the chief minister, DAWO and Chief Justice of the Madras High Court. I hope the authorities consider the issue at the earliest."

Y Kumaraguru, a disabled person who visited the court campus on Thursday, said, "The government should allot top priority to the issue. If it had rained heavily on Wednesday night, I would have struggled a lot to commute through the campus. The government is already spending crores of rupees on beautification and other projects. If they spend some money to improve the roads inside the court campus, it would be a great help to people like us."

When contacted, officials of the Public Works Department said that they had submitted an estimate to the Collectorate for improving the condition of roads in the campus.

"About five years ago, we submitted a proposal on this matter at the Collectorate. There are no proper roads in many places and we had considered all those issues. We need at least Rs 40 lakh for ensuring a better road network inside the court campus," a PWD official said.

Meanwhile, officials in the Collectorate said they have not received the fund for conducting the work.

TAGS
Tiruchy district court campus roads persons with disabilities
