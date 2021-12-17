School teacher held on POCSO charge in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A government school teacher in Nilgiris was arrested on Thursday after few girl students accused him of misbehaving with them. He was booked under POCSO Act.

According to police, Muralidharan (46) of Bharathi Nagar in Kotagiri teaches history at the government higher secondary school in the locality.

On Monday, twelve girl students levelled sexual harassment complaint against him with the headmistress and lodged a complaint with Sholurmattam police and a team conducted inquiries with the students.

On Wednesday, police arrested the teacher and charged him under sections 7 (sexual assault), 8 (Punishment for sexual assault), 9 (s) (whoever commits sexual assault on a child in the course of communal or sectarian violence) of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.