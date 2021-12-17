STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

School teacher held on POCSO charge in Tamil Nadu

A government school teacher in Nilgiris was arrested on Thursday after few girl students accused him of misbehaving with them.

Published: 17th December 2021 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A government school teacher in Nilgiris was arrested on Thursday after few girl students accused him of misbehaving with them. He was booked under POCSO Act. 

According to police, Muralidharan (46) of Bharathi Nagar in Kotagiri teaches history at the government higher secondary school in the locality.  

On Monday, twelve girl students levelled sexual harassment complaint against him with the headmistress and lodged a complaint with Sholurmattam police and a team conducted inquiries with the students.

On Wednesday, police arrested the teacher and charged him under sections 7 (sexual assault), 8 (Punishment for sexual assault), 9 (s) (whoever commits sexual assault on a child in the course of communal or sectarian violence) of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Crime POCSO Act
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp