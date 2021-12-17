STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven bonded labourers rescued in Tamil Nadu

According to a source, Kanniappan of Ulundurpet along with relatives crowded the Cuddalore Collectorate on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Seven Irular tribals, who were employed as bonded labourers at a diary farm near Veppur, were rescued on Wednesday. The family which included three minors were sent back to their village near Kallakurichi.

According to a source, Kanniappan of Ulundurpet along with relatives crowded the Cuddalore Collectorate on Wednesday. Kanniappan had escaped from the dairy farm and submitted a petition to the Collector urging to rescue seven others.

Kanniappan said, “Two years ago, 13 people, including me,  got an advance of Rs 50,000 from dairy farms owners Siva and Rs 30,000 from Santosh near Veppur.”

“Since then, we were not allowed to go out. A week ago, six of us left the farm after lying that we had to attend a relative’s marriage,” he added.

Revenue department officials under Virudhachalam Revenue Divisional Officer C Ramkumar rescued the labourers.

