STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Spice jet likely to resume flights from Puducherry from  Pongal, while Indigo approached for flight operation 

Spice jet likely to resume flights from Puducherry from  Pongal, while Indigo approached for flight operation 

Published: 17th December 2021 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

SpiceJet flight (Photo | PTI)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry government has approached Indigo to operate flights from Puducherry Airport on six routes, while Spice Jet is expected to resume flight operation from Pongal on existing routes. Flight operations were stopped following the outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

Puducherry PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan who holds the Tourism and Civil aviation portfolio who along with Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam held a discussion with Indigo Airline officials at Chennai told TNIE that six routes have been projected to Indigo for plying on the same conditions provided under Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN.  The government has offered VAT free  Aviation fuel and a Viability Gap Fund (VGF) guarantee to the operator.  

The routes being Puducherry to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Tirupati, Rajahmundry, Kannur and Ernakulam, he said. Based on the letter sent to the operator, they have expressed interest, following which the discussions were held on Friday.  Head of Indigo Chennai Jagadeeswaran, Regional Executive Director of AAI (Southern Region), Chennai  R Madhavan, Puducherry Tourism Director P Priyadarshiny and other officials were present at the discussion with the ministers.

Lakshminarayanan who met Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, Civil Aviation at New Delhi, said that certain documents sought by the ministry were handed over to the Ministry for the revival of flight operations. Puducherry government has also accepted to provide VGF  to Spice Jet for resuming flight operations on Puducherry Bengaluru and Hyderabad routes. Spice jet has sought VGF for 15 seats on the Hyderabad route and for 10 seats on the Bengaluru route when normally VGF is provided for 39 seats under RCS, said Lakshminarayanan. A formal letter of acceptance would be sent to Spice Jet as well as to the Civil Aviation Ministry in this regard, following which they are likely to resume operation from Pongal, he said. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been occupancy of 60 to 80 seats out of 90seats   of the( Bombardier)  aircraft operated by spice jet on these routes, said Lakshminarayanan.

The operators could also take part in the UDAN4.0 tender when the Civil aviation ministry floats it in due course. Till then Puducherry government will offer the Airline operators the same benefits of VGF as under the UDAN scheme as well as VAT free Aviation fuel, he said.

Meanwhile, the land acquisition process for expansion of the airport runway for plying of larger aircraft has been initiated by both Tamilnadu and Puducherry governments, said Lakshminarayanan.  As per the plan, the runway would be extended from its present length of 1,502 metres to 3,500 metres initially and then up to 4000 metres finally, said Lakshminarayanan.  Around 57 acres of land will be acquired in Puducherry and 368 acres in Tamil Nadu, he said. The land to be acquired as well as the land ownership has been identified and notices are being sent to them for the acquisition, he said. The Ministry of Home Affairs has already assured to pay the cost of the land to the owners. To fulfil the requirements some of the buildings in the area will have to be demolished

The airport will also require a few modifications of changing the direction of the Taxiway and construction of  a  box culvert or a suitable  construction over the storm channel that would  cross the extended runway, he said 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Spice jet Indigo PWD minister K Lakshminarayanan Puducherry UDAN Civil Aviation
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp