Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu,' an invocation sung in praise of Mother Tamil, as the State Song and directed that all present during its rendition should remain standing, indicating it was being given an Anthem status.

The decision comes in the wake of the Madras High Court recently ruling that 'Tamil Thai Vaazhthu' is only a prayer song and not a National Anthem and hence, there was no need for everyone to remain in standing posture when it is rendered.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said a Government Order (GO) to this effect has been issued, mandating that all barring the differently-abled persons should remain standing when the 55 second long song is sung.

It should be sung before the start of any functions in all educational institutions, universities, government offices, public sector undertakings and other public fora in the state, he said in a statement quoting the GO.

Earlier, Justice GR Swaminathan gave the ruling that it was not necessary to stand up for Tamil Thai Vaazhthu, while quashing an FIR registered against Kan Ilango of Naam Tamilar Katchi functionaries by the Remeswaram police in Ramanathapuram district, in 2018.

Ilango and his men entered the branch of the Kanchi Mutt in Rameswaram, shouting slogans, condemning the Shankaracharya. The Seer remained seated when the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu was sung in an event. When the Mutt manager protested, he was criminally intimidated. Hence, a case was registered against them for offences under various sections.

While hearing the plea, the judge questioned whether standing up is the only way to pay respect. Though he also agreed highest reverence and respect should be shown to Tamil Thai Vaazhthu.

Justice GR Swaminathan also recalled similar controversies relating to the national anthem. Tamil Thai Vaazhthu, a song from ‘Manonmaneeyam’ written by P Sundaram Pillai and composed by MS Viswanathan, is a prayer song and not an anthem. Unlike the national anthem, there is no statutory or executive order requiring the attendees to stand up when the song is played, the judge said.