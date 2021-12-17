STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu Minister P Moorthy seeks Cabinet berth for Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin

P Moorthy said all DMK cadre and the public had witnessed the efforts put in by Udhayanidhi Stalin during the recent elections.

Published: 17th December 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin

Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Joining the chorus for granting Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin a cabinet berth, Minister of Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy on Thursday said Udhayanidhi’s election works were commendable and as a minister, he could serve people across the State.

Addressing media persons in Madurai, Moorthy said all party cadre and the public had witnessed the efforts put in by Udhayanidhi during the recent elections.

“His service, as a people’s representative, should not be curtailed to Chepauk constituency alone,” he said.

Notably, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru also had made similar appeals in public recently. 

