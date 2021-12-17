Tamil Nadu Minister P Moorthy seeks Cabinet berth for Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Joining the chorus for granting Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin a cabinet berth, Minister of Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy on Thursday said Udhayanidhi’s election works were commendable and as a minister, he could serve people across the State.

Addressing media persons in Madurai, Moorthy said all party cadre and the public had witnessed the efforts put in by Udhayanidhi during the recent elections.

“His service, as a people’s representative, should not be curtailed to Chepauk constituency alone,” he said.

Notably, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru also had made similar appeals in public recently.