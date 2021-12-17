Tamil Nadu: Special COVID vaccine camps at temple festival draw crowds

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The response to Covid-19 vaccination camps targeting the crowd visiting Srirangam in view of Vaikunta Ekadasi is encouraging, said officials, with an average of 100 benefiting every day.

“Several pilgrims are utilising the vaccination facility. We hope more would make use of it in the coming days,” a city Corporation official said on the camps that kicked off on Tuesday.

The civic body has set up two special vaccination camps — one on the Srirangam temple premises and the other a mobile team — for the pilgrims.

The mobile team visits parking spots and other streets near Srirangam to check the vaccination status of the crowd, officials said.

“Our team would visit the parking spots and interact with drivers and others. If they want the vaccine, they will provide it. There is no compulsion and we are trying our best to ensure more people are vaccinated,” a senior official said.

However, violation of Covid-19 safety norms is a concern. Although Corporation officials said their team along with the police are taking steps to ensure the crowd protect themselves, residents suggested the civic body also conduct random swab sample testing.

M Palaniswamy, a resident of Srirangam, said, “As people from various states visit the city, officials should also conduct swab sample collection of traders and others. This would help prevent the spread of virus during the festival season.”