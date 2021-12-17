STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three men held for death of labourer in Tamil Nadu

Police said the man was killed due to alleged resentment by locals that migrant labourers were provided work instead of them.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A day after a migrant labourer from Assam was murdered in Thiruvallur, police have arrested three men. Police said the man was killed due to alleged resentment by locals that migrant labourers were provided work instead of them.

The deceased, Abdul Hasin (20), was working at a factory in Govindamedu and the injured-Jahir Hussain (22), Fakrul Aslam (22) and Abdul Rahub (22)-also from Assam, were his coworkers.

"On Tuesday night, the gang entered their house at Perambakkam and started attacking them with logs and steel rods. Upon hearing their screams, neighbours rushed to the spot, but the gang managed to escape. The victims were rushed to a hospital but Abdul Hasin succumbed to injuries," said the police.

Based on a complaint, Muthees, Prabhu and Dinesh were arrestd. The police after inquiries said that a few local residents were angry with manpower agents as they preferred migrant workers.

“There are several manufacturing units in Thiruvallur and workers from other states stay nearby. The gang from Mappedu village had earlier threatened agent Naresh to provide work to the locals,” said the police. Hunt is on for other accused.

