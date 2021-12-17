STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Under fire, teacher in Tamil Nadu given rousing welcome by kids

Several parents and teachers opposed to it. Karur CEO cancelled the suspension order and issued a rejoining order on Thursday.

KARUR: It was a rousing welcome for the Science teacher at Paganatham Panchayat Union Middle School in Thanthonimalai union, who rejoined the school on Thursday.

Pannerselvam (48) of Thanthonimalai, who has been working there for more than 12 years, was suspended a few weeks ago, based on complaint by headmistress Dhanalakshmi and a parent, who accused him of making sexual remarks. 

Pannerselvam was taking lessons on reproductive system. Based on the recommendation of the District Education Officer, Pannerselvam was suspended.

Several parents and teachers opposed to it. Karur CEO cancelled the suspension order and issued a rejoining order on Thursday. Pannerselvam expressed his gratitude to people. The HM Dhanalakshmi, who filed a complaint, reportedly out of vendetta, went on leave.

