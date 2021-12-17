Vellore cops quiz Lalithaa Jewellery case accused

By Express News Service

VELLORE/TIRUCHY: The Vellore Special Task Force is investigating three accused in the Lalithaa Jewellery case in connection with the recent burglary in a jewellery store. Lalithaa Jewellery showroom located in Trichy was looted in a similar fashion.

The Special Investigation Team investigating the Jos Alukkas burglary is inquiring them regarding this case. The prime accused Murugan died three others are lodged in Tiruchy prison.

North Zone IG Santhosh Kumar said, “We have registered a case and 8 Special Investigation Teams (SITs) headed by 4 DSPs has been formed. Only one masked burglar is recorded in CCTV footage. “Similar gangs have been operating elsewhere. The identity of the thieves can be established only after investigation,” he added.