STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Vellore cops quiz Lalithaa Jewellery case accused

The Vellore Special Task Force is investigating three accused in the Lalithaa Jewellery case in connection with the recent burglary in a jewellery store.

Published: 17th December 2021 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VELLORE/TIRUCHY: The Vellore Special Task Force is investigating three accused in the Lalithaa Jewellery case in connection with the recent burglary in a jewellery store. Lalithaa Jewellery showroom located in Trichy was looted in a similar fashion.  

The Special Investigation Team investigating the Jos Alukkas burglary is inquiring them regarding this case.  The prime accused Murugan died three others are lodged in Tiruchy prison. 

North Zone IG Santhosh Kumar said, “We have registered a case and 8 Special Investigation Teams (SITs) headed by 4 DSPs has been formed. Only one masked burglar is recorded in CCTV footage. “Similar gangs have been operating elsewhere. The identity of the thieves can be established only after investigation,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vellore Vellore Police Lalithaa Jewellery Lalithaa Jewellery Robbery
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp