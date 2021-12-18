STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pongal aid not announced: O Panneerselvam

AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam said the government lacked ability to implement the promises.

Published: 18th December 2021 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THENI:  Slamming the DMK government for not fulfilling all the poll promises even seven months after coming to power, AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam said the government lacked ability to implement the promises. He was addressing over 500 party cadre at a protest meeting held to condemn the DMK government at Bangalowmedu in Theni on Friday.

“Now, even the rights of our State over Mullaiperiyar dam is under question. This government released water to Kerala four times before the dam water level reached 142 ft. They have also not yet announced any Pongal festival assistance for the people,” he added. Theni MP Raveendhranath was also present. 

