Rajiv assassin's leave extended

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The State government has extended the ordinary leave of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict PR Ravichandran for another 30 days starting December 17.

Ravichandran was released from the Madurai Central Prison on November 16 for a period of 30 days in pursuant to an order from the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. He has been staying with his mother Rajeswari at Surapanayakanpatti village near Mettilpatti in Thoothukudi district. Rajeswari had recently made a representation to the State government seeking extension of his leave citing her ill health following cataract operation for both her eyes.

Considering her representation, the government has extended the ordinary leave granted to him previously for a further period of 30 days, exercising the power conferred under section 432 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, and by sub-rule (2) 22 of the Tamil Nadu Suspension of Sentence Rules, 1982.