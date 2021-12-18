STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajiv assassin's leave extended

Ravichandran was released from the Madurai Central Prison on November 16 for a period of 30 days in pursuant to an order from the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

Published: 18th December 2021 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The State government has extended the ordinary leave of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict PR Ravichandran for another 30 days starting December 17.

Ravichandran was released from the Madurai Central Prison on November 16 for a period of 30 days in pursuant to an order from the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. He has been staying with his mother Rajeswari at Surapanayakanpatti village near Mettilpatti in Thoothukudi district. Rajeswari had recently made a representation to the State government seeking extension of his leave citing her ill health following cataract operation for both her eyes.

Considering her representation, the government has extended the ordinary leave granted to him previously for a further period of 30 days, exercising the power conferred under section 432 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, and by sub-rule (2) 22 of the Tamil Nadu Suspension of Sentence Rules, 1982.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PR Ravichandran Rajiv Gandhi assassination case ordinary leave
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp