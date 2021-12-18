STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Relic found from Tamil Nadu's Kizhavaneri sheds light on King Rajendra Chola's trade network

After Raja Raja Cholan conquered the Pandiya region, he had appointed viceroys as part of expanding the dynasty.

Published: 18th December 2021 12:22 PM

The stone from King Rajendra Cholan period

The stone from King Rajendra Cholan period. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Inscriptions proving there were a well-networked traders' community centuries ago are rare. However, recently, a stone inscription from the 11th century, describing a traders association during the Rajendra Cholan period, was found from Kizhavaneri of Kariapatti by a team led by an assistant professor of the department of history at SBK College in Aruppukottai, R Vijayaraghavan.

Vijayaraghavan told The New Indian Express that after Raja Raja Cholan conquered the Pandiya region, he had appointed viceroys as part of expanding the dynasty. "Raja Raja Cholan appointed his son Rajendra Cholan (also known as Sadaiyavarman Sundara Chozha Pandiya) as the viceroy of Madurai; viceroys were called Chola Pandiyas," he added.

Saying that the inscription must be etched during Rajendra Chola's third-year rule, the professor added that the inscriptions point towards a trade body named Naanadesikar. The stone also highlights the announcement of responsibility entrusted to this trade body. It says, "Naanadesikars would be undertaking the responsibility of maintaining the Nandha lamp, placed at a temple in Veerapattanam."

It may be noted that the Nandha lamp has to be kept lit forever in a temple or a public place. Those taking responsibility for the lamp has to ensure that the wick in the lamp is always burning.

He also claimed since there is no place named Veerapattanam in the region, the stone must have been misplaced during the temple renovation. "There is one similar inscription of a traders' body found in Kamudhi, which means that there must have been an active trade route via Kariapatti and Kamudhi. These are the two inscriptions found in the region, mentioning a traders' association," Vijayaraghavan added.
 

