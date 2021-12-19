After BJP stir, nod for Natraja temple car procession

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: After three hours of protest by the BJP cadre in Chidambaram demanding permission for car procession of Natraja Temple, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Sakthi Ganesan informed that nod has been granted for the temple event. Nearly fifty BJP cadre gathered on Keezhaveedhi Road and protested by blocking the road at the entrance of the temple.

Earlier, pointing to a government order, Chidambaram Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) refused permission for the procession. However, the nod was given to devotees for darshan during the permitted timings. Collector K Balasubramanian denied permission for the car procession of Chidambaram Nataraj Temple on Sunday and entry of devotees for Arudra Darshan on Monday.

Thereafter, priests and Chidambaram MLA K A Pandian met the Collector and petitioned him requesting permission for devotees. Meanwhile, on Friday evening, Chidambaram RDO K Ravi organised a meeting with Chidambaram Deputy SP Ramesh Raj, tahsildar Anand, and representatives of temple priests. Though the priests requested permission for car procession, RDO denied it pointing to the government norms. Devotees from other districts and states may come for the event, and since the new variant of the virus is spreading, it will be a threat to the public, he said.

In the order, it was stated on Sunday, devotees would be allowed from morning and on Monday in the evening. Social distancing must be followed strictly and everyone should wear masks. Only priests and devotees, who took two dosages of vaccination, would be allowed inside the temple. Devotees would not be allowed to sit inside the temple, they would enter through the east tower and exit through the north tower. Food distribution inside the temple would not be allowed, outside it could be provided after getting proper permission from the FSSAI.

Meanwhile, BJP’s former national secretary H Raja on Saturday asked the party cadre to protest and get permission for the procession. After darshan at the temple, he said, “Some groups tried to capture Natraja Temple, but due to the court order they couldn’t. BJP cadre should organise protests and get permission for the car procession. Last year, it took place based on court order.” Following his suggestion, the BJP cadre stages the protest. Only after SP Sakthi Ganesan came to the spot and told them that permission has been given, the cadre disperse.