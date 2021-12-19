STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launches scheme to cover road accident victims’ treatment for 48 hours

People can avail the benefits in 609 hospitals – 204 government hospitals and 405 private hospitals – across the State.

Published: 19th December 2021 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday inaugurated Innuyir Kaapom, a scheme that would ensure the government pay for the medical bills of all accident victims in enlisted hospitals for treatment within 48 hours of the accident. All medical care services will be covered under the scheme.

People can avail the benefits in 609 hospitals – 204 government hospitals and 405 private hospitals – across the State. Those who are not eligible for the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) will also be covered under the scheme. The free treatment will be provided in collaboration with the Department of Highways and Department of Transport.

The passwords to representatives of 18 hospitals were given at a ceremony held in Chengalpattu district, in the presence of Health Minister Ma Subramanian and other officials from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

The State will now concentrate on identifying the accident hotspots. Following this, private hospitals nearby will be enrolled for the scheme.

609
People can avail the benefits in 609 hospitals – 204 government and 405 private – across State

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp