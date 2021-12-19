Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launches scheme to cover road accident victims’ treatment for 48 hours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday inaugurated Innuyir Kaapom, a scheme that would ensure the government pay for the medical bills of all accident victims in enlisted hospitals for treatment within 48 hours of the accident. All medical care services will be covered under the scheme.

People can avail the benefits in 609 hospitals – 204 government hospitals and 405 private hospitals – across the State. Those who are not eligible for the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) will also be covered under the scheme. The free treatment will be provided in collaboration with the Department of Highways and Department of Transport.

The passwords to representatives of 18 hospitals were given at a ceremony held in Chengalpattu district, in the presence of Health Minister Ma Subramanian and other officials from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

The State will now concentrate on identifying the accident hotspots. Following this, private hospitals nearby will be enrolled for the scheme.

