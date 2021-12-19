STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN: High Court disposes petition seeking orders to free eight-year-old Badaga tribal boy from priestly duties

A status report filed by the block education officer (BEO) K Balamurugan said the boy was currently in Class III.

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The High Court on Friday disposed of a petition seeking orders to free an eight-year-old Badaga tribal boy from priestly duties. The boy will continue to remain as the priest of the Sree Hethai temple at Pedala in Nilgiris district, as per Badaga tradition. 

Earlier, a local activist D Sivan had filed a petition before the Madras High Court seeking orders for the minor to continue his studies. However, authorities from the School Education Department told the Court that steps were taken to ensure the boy would continue his studies through different modes, including the recently-launched Illam Thedi Kalvi. The first bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu on Friday stated that the main grievance of the petitioner had been redressed by authorities.

A status report filed by the block education officer (BEO) K Balamurugan said the boy was currently in Class III. A village educationalist and a qualified male teacher have been roped in to tutor the boy who has been provided with study materials.
 

