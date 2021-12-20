STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Forest dept on toes after sloth bear rifles house

Published: 20th December 2021

Image used for representational purpose only.

By P S Sundar
Express News Service

COONOOR: A day after a sloth bear ransacked Coelho House in Coonoor, forest officials have intensified their vigil around the house.

Principal Secretary in Forest department Supriya Sahu told TNIE that a team headed by forester is keeping a watch to ensure that there is no loss to life or further damage to the property.

The caretaker of the house I Deva Sampath (60) said a team of five forest officials lit a bonfire in the property from 10 pm on Saturday to 5 am on Sunday. However, the sloth bear did not return. “The officials have said that if needed, a cage would be set up to catch the bear,” he further said, adding that they have replaced the wooden doors with brick and cement to prevent the bear from damaging the doors and entering the house similar to what the animal did earlier.

Founder of Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust Sadiq Ali said, “This will be a never-ending story until people understand the animals’ behaviour and do not throw garbage out in open.   The only option we have is to live with the wild.”

A resident of Elk Hill near Coelho House Dr George Jayaprakash said, “We have been having bear intrusion for a week regularly. Unoccupied Villas are targeted by the bear. The animals ransack the kitchen and steal oil, sugar, flour –  anything edible.”

