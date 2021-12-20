Headmistress, three teachers of Tirunelveli school suspended days after three students died in a wall collapse

By Online Desk

TIRUNELVELI: The headmistress and three physical education teachers of a government-aided school in Tirunelveli have been suspended over the death of three girl students after the toilet wall collapsed at the school recently.

The headmistress of the school BV Persis Gnanaselvi, physical education teachers Sudhakar, Arul Titus, and Jesu Raj have been placed under suspension by the chief educational officer on Monday.

It may be recalled that the Tirunelveli Town police had arrested the correspondent of the school Selvakumar, headmistress Gnanaselvi, and contractor John Kennedy in connection with the case. They have been remanded in judicial custody till this month-end.

Three students died and four were injured when the wall collapsed at the Schaffter Higher Secondary School at SN High road in Tirunelveli town last week.

Soon after the tragedy, chief minister MK Stalin condoled the incident and ordered Rs 10 lakh as solatium to the kin of the deceased. The four students who were injured were offered Rs 3 lakh each.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said teams with Education Department officials have been formed to reinspect the buildings of all schools, including government, aided, and private schools in the State.