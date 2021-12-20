STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Headmistress, three teachers of Tirunelveli school suspended days after three students died in a wall collapse

Three students died and four were injured when the wall collapsed at the Schaffter Higher Secondary School at SN High road in Tirunelveli town last week.

Published: 20th December 2021 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Suspended

For representational purposes. (File photo| EPS)

By Online Desk

TIRUNELVELI: The headmistress and three physical education teachers of a government-aided school in Tirunelveli have been suspended over the death of three girl students after the toilet wall collapsed at the school recently. 
The headmistress of the school BV Persis Gnanaselvi, physical education teachers Sudhakar, Arul Titus, and Jesu Raj have been placed under suspension by the chief educational officer on Monday. 

It may be recalled that the Tirunelveli Town police had arrested the correspondent of the school Selvakumar, headmistress Gnanaselvi, and contractor John Kennedy in connection with the case. They have been remanded in judicial custody till this month-end.

Three students died and four were injured when the wall collapsed at the Schaffter Higher Secondary School at SN High road in Tirunelveli town last week.

Soon after the tragedy, chief minister MK Stalin condoled the incident and ordered Rs 10 lakh as solatium to the kin of the deceased. The four students who were injured were offered Rs 3 lakh each.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said teams with Education Department officials have been formed to reinspect the buildings of all schools, including government, aided, and private schools in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
government-aided school BV Persis Gnanaselvi Tirunelveli Schaffter Higher Secondary MK Stalin Wall Collapse
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp