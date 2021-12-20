STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Heavy is the head of DEO who wears the crown

Sources said the incident took place in Kadayam when Sudalai went to Chatram Bharathi Higher Secondary School for an inspection on Tuesday.

Published: 20th December 2021 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

M Sudalai, DEO of Tenkasi

By Express News Service

TENKASI: School Education Department (SED) is to take action against the District Educational Officer (DEO) of Tenkasi, M Sudalai, for accepting a grand welcome from the government-aided school management during his school inspection. Sources said he was welcomed with a floral crown, decorated garland, bouquet and shawl.

Sources said the incident took place in Kadayam when Sudalai went to Chatram Bharathi Higher Secondary School for an inspection on Tuesday. "On Saturday, a photograph of him signing the school register wearing a floral crown and decorated garland went viral on social media. Upon noticing it, the SED Commissioner K Nandakumar directed the Chief Educational Officer (CEO), Tenkasi M Kabeer to question Sudalai. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Sudalai was inquired by the CEO, and a detailed report was sent to the Commissioner," said a SED official wishing anonymity.

When TNIE contacted the government-aided school sources, they said he was also served with hotel food, turning the whole inspection into a mere eyewash.

Sources from teachers' association said that it is not just Sudalai, but also other SED officials, including Block Educational Officers are given a grand welcome, along with appeasements by the headmaster and office staff of the government and its aided schools during the inspection.

Another official of SED said officials who go for inspection inform the school authorities before the visit so that all the arrangements are made. Some officials even accept gifts from the school management, and as a result, the inspection which is conducted to know the students' learning level and schools' infrastructure fails to serve its purpose, the official added.

Attempts to reach Nandakumar and Sudalai were in vain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
School Education Department DEO M Sudalai
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp