Heavy is the head of DEO who wears the crown

By Express News Service

TENKASI: School Education Department (SED) is to take action against the District Educational Officer (DEO) of Tenkasi, M Sudalai, for accepting a grand welcome from the government-aided school management during his school inspection. Sources said he was welcomed with a floral crown, decorated garland, bouquet and shawl.

Sources said the incident took place in Kadayam when Sudalai went to Chatram Bharathi Higher Secondary School for an inspection on Tuesday. "On Saturday, a photograph of him signing the school register wearing a floral crown and decorated garland went viral on social media. Upon noticing it, the SED Commissioner K Nandakumar directed the Chief Educational Officer (CEO), Tenkasi M Kabeer to question Sudalai. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Sudalai was inquired by the CEO, and a detailed report was sent to the Commissioner," said a SED official wishing anonymity.

When TNIE contacted the government-aided school sources, they said he was also served with hotel food, turning the whole inspection into a mere eyewash.

Sources from teachers' association said that it is not just Sudalai, but also other SED officials, including Block Educational Officers are given a grand welcome, along with appeasements by the headmaster and office staff of the government and its aided schools during the inspection.

Another official of SED said officials who go for inspection inform the school authorities before the visit so that all the arrangements are made. Some officials even accept gifts from the school management, and as a result, the inspection which is conducted to know the students' learning level and schools' infrastructure fails to serve its purpose, the official added.

Attempts to reach Nandakumar and Sudalai were in vain.